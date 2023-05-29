Man United boss confident of signing Mason Mount

According to The Telegraph, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is confident of trumping Arsenal and Liverpool in the race to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.

The Red Devils are planning for a busy summer transfer window and The Telegraph report that the manager is aiming to land a striker and a dynamic number eight. Harry Kane and Mount are the top targets.

The same outlet claim that Ten Hag is confident that he can ward off interest from Arsenal and Liverpool to sign Mount, who is on course to leave Chelsea after rejecting a new contract beyond next summer.

Proven star

Mount has the ability to play in multiple midfield roles. The England star is most comfortable from the number 10 spot but has also played from central midfield or in the wide attacking positions for Chelsea.

His versality is a huge plus for any club. Chelsea have benefited from his presence over the past few years but he looks set to pursue a new challenge after failing to agreeing terms over a new long-term contract.

He would be a superb purchase for United, given he would require no time to adapt with his Premier League experience. Mount could also secure a starting role which is far from guaranteed at Chelsea.

Christian Eriksen is currently the automatic choice for United for the central midfield spot. Mount could be seen as an upgrade on the Dane with better work rate, distribution and ability to find the net.

United will still have to sort out a transfer fee with Chelsea. The London heavyweights will be aware of the transfer interest in Mount and may look for the best offer as they need to balance their books.

It has been claimed that they are looking for £60 million for their graduate and United may have to match that figure such that they can beat the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool in the chase for the midfielder.