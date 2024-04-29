Man Utd join Liverpool in the race to sign Willian Pacho

Manchester United have reportedly joined Liverpool in the race to sign Eintracht Frankfurt star Willian Pacho this summer, as per the transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

With Joel Matip set to leave the club as a free agent at the end of this season, the Reds are seemingly keen on signing a new defender as a potential replacement for the African.

Liverpool already have Jarell Quansah and Ibrahima Konate at their disposal so it seems they are planning to sign a new left-sided centre-back to support Virgil van Dijk next campaign.

So, the Merseyside club have been linked with a few left-footed centre-back with Levi Colwill and Goncalo Inacio being among them, but Pacho is reportedly on their radar as well.

Now, reporting on TBR Football, Bailey has stated that Liverpool are interested in the Ecuadorian and they recently sent scouts to watch him in action against Bayern Munich last weekend.

Battle

However, the journalist claims that Man Utd have now also expressed their interest in signing the South American and their representatives were also present at the Allianz Arena to follow his performance closely before making a potential swoop this summer. So, it appears the Red Devils could go head-to-head with the Merseyside club over a deal to sign Pacho in the upcoming window.

It has recently been reported that Frankfurt could accept a fee of at least £43m to cash-in on their star man this summer so Man Utd or Liverpool will have to splash a sizable amount of money to sign the South American.

Having endured a dire campaign this term, Man Utd have reportedly decided to prioritise strengthening their backline ahead of next season with Raphael Varane, Jonny Evans, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof’s long-term future at Old Trafford currently hanging in balance.

Pacho is a talented player and has already showcased glimpses of his qualities in the German top-flight this term having joined Frankfurt from Royal Antwerp FC last summer.

So, the Ecuadorian could be a solid acquisition for Man Utd or Liverpool if either club purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions or the Anfield club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to purchase him in the upcoming window.