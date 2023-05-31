Tottenham plot double summer swoop for Maddison and Barnes

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly looking to sign Leicester City duo James Maddison and Harvey Barnes in the upcoming transfer window, as per The Sun.

Having endured a disappointing campaign this term, Spurs are seemingly planning to strengthen their squad to push for the top-four finish next season. Bolstering the goalkeeping position and defence are reportedly their number one priority this summer but along with that, the Lilywhites are also keen on reinforcing the midfield department and the attack.

According to the report by The Sun, Tottenham are ‘pushing hardest’ to sign Maddison and Barnes this summer and the Leicester duo are expected to move away from the King Power Stadium after the Foxes failed to secure their Premier League status for next season.

The report further claims that the East Midlands football club could ask £40m for both of their stars. So, Tottenham will have to spend £80m combined to sign Maddison and Barnes if they decide to formalise their interest.

Tottenham looking to sign Leicester duo

However, The Sun claims that Tottenham are set to face tough competition from Newcastle United in getting any potential deal done for Maddison and Barnes as the Magpies are also looking to sign them this summer.

Tottenham don’t have any attacking midfielder at their disposal at the moment. So, purchasing a new number ten would be the right decision and Maddison could be a shrewd acquisition if the Lilywhites were to sign him during the off-season.

On the other hand, following Lucas Moura’s departure, Spurs need to sign a new winger to replace the Brazilian and Barnes could be a very good signing should the North London club manage to lure him to the newly renovated White Hart Lane this summer.

Maddison and Barnes have showcased glimpses of their talents during their time at the King Power Stadium and the Spurs fans will be hoping that the Leicester duo will be able to perform at their best if they were to join the club during the off-season.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham decide to make a concrete approach to sign Maddison and Barnes should they eventually end up leaving Leicester City in the upcoming transfer window.