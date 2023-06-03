Man Utd join Man City in the race to sign Mateo Kovacic

Manchester United have reportedly joined Manchester City in the race to sign Chelsea star Mateo Kovacic this summer, as per the Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport.

Having spent more than £600m over the last two transfer windows, it has been suggested that the Blues need to sell some of their stars to balance the books in order to comply with the FFP rules.

So, several Chelsea players have been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge in recent times with Kovacic being among them. The 29-year-old has entered the final year of his current contract and hasn’t signed an extension yet.

Therefore, speculation surrounding his future continues to grow ahead of the summer window and it is increasingly likely that the Croatian will leave the West London club to take a new challenge in his career.

Man City first expressed their interest to take advantage of this situation and sign Kovacic in a cut-price deal this summer but it appears Man Utd are ready to rival the Citizens in getting any potential deal done for the Chelsea star.

Battle

While citing and translating the print version of Gazzetta dello Sport, Sport Witness says that Man City are the favourites to sign Kovacic, but Erik ten Hag’s side have now also registered their interest in the Croatian.

The report further claims that Man Utd have already ‘come forward’ to lure the midfielder to move to Old Trafford in the upcoming transfer window. So, it appears Man Utd are looking to hijack the Citizens’ attempt to purchase the Chelsea star.

Kovacic – valued at around £34m by Transfermarkt – can play anywhere across the middle of the park. He is technically sound, dynamic, can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for long-range passing and also can contribute defensively as well.

The former Real Madrid star is a Premier League proven midfielder and has showcased his talent on the international stage over the last few years. So, purchasing a talent like him would be a great coup for Man Utd or Man City if either club manage to secure his signature this summer.

It is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd manage to beat the Etihad Club in this race if they decide to go head-to-head with Pep Guardiola’s side in the upcoming transfer window.