Tottenham showing ‘most serious’ interest in Victor Nelsson

Tottenham Hotspur have been showing a genuine interest in signing Galatasaray star Victor Nelsson this summer, as per the Turkish outlet Takvim.

Having struggled with their leaky defence this term, Spurs have seemingly decided to address that issue by signing a new centre-back this summer.

They have been linked with a few defenders over the last few months with Bremer, Piero Hincapié and Alessandro Bastoni being among them. But, Nelsson is now emerging as a serious target.

According to the report by Takvim, Nelsson is keen on taking the next step in his career and Galatasaray are open to letting him leave if his potential suitors such as Tottenham decide to trigger his £22m[€25m] release clause.

The report further claims that Tottenham have been showing the ‘most serious’ interest in signing the 24-year-old so, the Lillywhites could opt to make a summer swoop for him to bolster their defence.

Nelsson to Tottenham

However, Takvim says that purchasing Nelsson won’t be straightforward for the North London club as Sevilla have also been eyeing a move for him.

But, the report states that the Premier League would be a more suitable destination for Nelsson due to his ‘warrior identity and quickness’. So, joining Tottenham would be a better move for the defender over Sevilla if he leaves Galatasaray during the off-season.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a promising campaign in the Turkish top-flight this term, keeping 15 clean-sheets in 33 league appearances, playing a key role in Galatasaray’s Super Lig triumph.

So, it appears the Danmark international’s eye-catching performances for Cimbom have attracted the attention of a few clubs around Europe, including Tottenham.

Nelsson, standing at 6ft 1in tall, is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back and also excellent in defensive contributions. He is a talented player and possesses high potential so he could be a shrewd signing for Tottenham should they manage to lure him to the newly renovated White Hart Lane this summer.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham decide to make a concrete approach to sign Nelsson if the defender eventually ends up leaving Galatasaray in the upcoming transfer window.