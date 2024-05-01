Liverpool showing ‘concrete’ interest in signing Trafford

Liverpool are reportedly showing a ‘concrete’ interest in signing Burnley star James Trafford this summer, as per Football Insider.

After coming through Manchester City’s youth system, the 21-year-old moved to the Turf Moor last summer. The English displayed promising performances during the early stages of this season for Vincent Kompany’s side, but he has now lost his place in the starting eleven to Arijanet Muric.

However, it seems after suitably being impressed by Trafford’s displays this season, Liverpool have expressed their intentions of securing his signature in the upcoming transfer window.

According to the report by Football Insider, the Merseyside club have started to explore the market to sign a new goalkeeper as a backup option to Alisson as Caoimhim Kelleher’s future is currently uncertain at Anfield and have identified Trafford as a serious option.

The report further claims that Liverpool have been monitoring the Englishman’s development throughout this season and having been impressed by him, they have now registered a ‘concrete’ interest in signing the Burnley man.

Trafford to Liverpool

The 21-year-old joined Burnley in a £15m deal last summer and considering the youngster still has three years left in his current contract, Kompany’s side are in a strong position to demand a sizable amount of money to let their star man leave in the off-season.

However, given Burnley are currently at risk of relegation, they could be forced to sell the youngster in a cut-price deal if they eventually fail to stay up.

Trafford, standing at 6ft 6in tall, is a talented player and could be a shrewd signing for the Merseyside club should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign him in the upcoming window if Kelleher eventually leaves the club.

Meanwhile, after accumulating only four points in their last four games in the Premier League, Liverpool are almost out of the title race. So, it doesn’t look likely that Jurgen Klopp will be able to win the league title in his final season at Anfield. Nevertheless, Liverpool will be keen on winning their remaining games to finish the season strongly.