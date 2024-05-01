Tottenham join the race to sign Kevin Denkey

Tottenham Hotspur have joined the race to sign Cercle Brugge striker Kevin Denkey this summer, according to Fussball Transfers.

The 23-year-old has been in phenomenal form in the Belgian league scoring 26 goals across all competitions. He could prove to be a quality acquisition for the North London club and he could lead the line for them next season.

Spurs have had to use players like Richarlison and Son Heung-min as the centre forward this season since the departure of Harry Kane. They have missed a reliable finisher up top and they should look to invest in a quality striker this summer.

Several names have been linked with a move to Spurs in recent months but Fussball Transfers says Denkey is now emerging as a target for Tottenham.

The Togolese striker could prove to be a quality long-term investment and he has the physical and technical attributes to thrive in the Premier League.

Tottenham have employed a free-flowing attacking system under Ange Postecoglou and the 23-year-old striker should do well in that setup. Denkey has proven himself to be a reliable goal scorer in the Belgian league but it remains to be seen how he would handle the step up to the Premier League.

According to the report, Brugge want £17m for the striker and Tottenham certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal done this summer.

Kevin Denkey is a man in demand

However, Spurs aren’t the only club in the running as Fussball Transfers say Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and Napoli are also showing a keen interest so Tottenham face stiff competition.

Spurs are currently pushing for European football next season and they will need more quality in their squad in order to deal with the increased number of games if they are competing in Europe next season.

Signing a quality striker should be one of their main priorities this summer and Denkey is an interesting option. A move to the Premier League would be an exciting step up for the Togolese striker so Denkey would likely jump at the chance of moving to Tottenham if they can agreed a deal.