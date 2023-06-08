Tottenham plotting summer swoop for Yassine Bounou

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to sign Sevilla star Yassine Bounou in the upcoming transfer window, as per the Spanish outlet Vamos Mi Sevilla FC.

It has widely been suggested that Spurs are looking to replace Hugo Lloris by purchasing a new goalkeeper this summer. They have been linked with a few options over the last few months with David Raya, Alex Meret and Jordan Pickford being among them. But, Bounou is reportedly on their radar as well.

The 32-year-old has enjoyed a brilliant campaign this term, helping Sevilla in winning the Europa League title. In addition, he guided his nation, Morocco in reaching the semi-final of the Qatar World Cup before losing to France last year.

So, it appears the African’s impressive performances for club and country have attracted the attention of several big European clubs with Tottenham among those to have registered their interest.

According to the report by Vamos Mi Sevilla FC, Tottenham have been showing a genuine interest in Bounou so they could make a concrete approach to sign him over the coming weeks.

Bounou to Tottenham

The report further claims that Sevilla want a fee of at least £26m to let their star man leave and Spurs are planning to offer Bryan Gil in a part-exchange deal plus ‘a small amount of money’ to secure Bounou’s signature.

Gil spent a season-long loan at the Estadio Ramon Sánchez Pizjuan in the recently concluded season and was an internal part of Sevilla’s success under Jose Luis Mendilibar. So, Los Rojiblancos could be interested in bringing the youngster back to the club.

It has previously been suggested that Man Utd have also expressed their interest in signing Bounou. But, it appears they have other priorities before signing a new goalkeeper this summer. So, Spurs could be able to purchase Bounou ahead of the Red Devils if they act quickly.

The 32-year-old, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is excellent aerially, comfortable playing out from the back, is a brilliant shot-stopper, can play the sweeper keeper role and is also efficient in saving penalties.

So, he would be an excellent acquisition for Tottenham should they decide to purchase Bounou to strengthen their goalkeeping position this summer.