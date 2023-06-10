Tottenham set to open talks to sign Maddison this summer

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly preparing to open formal talks to sign Leicester City star James Maddison this summer, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

After failing to secure Premier League status for next season, the Foxes are expected to sell some of their star man in the upcoming transfer window and Maddison is one of the players – who has heavily been linked with a move away from King Power Stadium in recent times.

Writing on Twitter, Romano has reported that Maddison is set to leave Leicester this summer and Tottenham have been showing a concrete interest in luring him to the newly renovated White Hart Lane.

The journalist further claims that Spurs’ new boss Ange Postecoglou has asked his club to purchase the midfielder and the Lilywhites are preparing to make a formal approach over the coming days.

However, Romano states that securing Maddison’s signature won’t be straightforward for Tottenham as Newcastle are also keen on signing him and they have been working to broker a deal for the 26-year-old since last summer.

Maddison to Tottenham

Romano wrote:

“Tottenham and Newcastle are into the race to sign James Maddison. He’s set to leave Leicester, negotiations will take place soon. Postecoglou asked for Maddison but Newcastle are working on this deal since last summer.”

It has been suggested that Leicester want a fee of around £40m to let their star man leave so, Tottenham could get a deal done for Maddison for a reasonable fee if they formalise their interest this summer.

With Tottenham lacking firepower in their attacking midfield position, signing a new number ten would be a right decision and the 26-year-old would be an excellent acquisition should they manage to acquire his service in the upcoming transfer window.

Maddison is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for long-range passing, is excellent in taking set-pieces, has the ability to create chances for the attackers and also can finish off his chances.

It is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham eventually manage to sign Maddison and beat Newcastle in this race should they go head-to-head with each other this summer.