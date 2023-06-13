Man Utd keen on signing Bayer Leverkusen star Moussa Diaby

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United are interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby as they look for an upgrade on the unperforming Jadon Sancho.

Sancho has been with Man United for the last two seasons, but he has yet to find the form and consistency from his time at Borussia Dortmund. While the club are not actively looking to sell him, Daily Mail claim that United are open to pursuing another left winger during the coming transfer window.

As per the British outlet, the club have an interest in landing Diaby, who has had another top season with Leverkusen, However, a summer transfer could be expensive with the Bundesliga outfit looking for £65 million to permit the sale of the highly-talented attacker from France.

Daily Mail clarify that United are not looking to spend big on any players at the moment. They have made a low bid for Chelsea’s Mason Mount, but there has been no other transfer activity. An approach for Diaby is only expected after the takeover process comes to a conclusion.

Top-class

Diaby had a fantastic campaign with Leverkusen. In his 48 appearances, he registered 14 goals and 11 assists. He mostly played on the right flank for the German giants, but has found plenty of success in the past from the left wing too. His versatility would make him a solid addition.

United appear to be interested in landing his signature, but a transfer could be put on hold until the Glazers make a final decision on the takeover. Diaby would be a top-class signing for the club. He is a left-footed winger who is good with dribbling at pace, and can get behind defences.

His ability to play on either flank should provide them with consistent minutes in an United shirt. Diaby could be convinced to make the switch to Old Trafford after United’s qualification for the Champions League. United’s main rivals could be Arsenal, who tried to sign him in January.