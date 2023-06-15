Man Utd join Tottenham in the race to sign Robin Koch

Manchester United have reportedly joined Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Leeds United star Robin Koch, as per the German football expert Florian Plettenberg.

It has been suggested that the Red Devils are looking to sign a new defender as a replacement for Harry Maguire – who has heavily been linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer after failing to find regular game-time under Erik ten Hag.

Several players have been linked with a move to Man Utd over the last few months with Kim Min-Jae being mentioned as a priority target. But, Koch is now emerging as a serious option.

Following the Peacocks’ relegation, they will be forced to sell some of their stars this summer and Koch is among them – who is likely to move away ahead of next season.

Writing on Twitter, Plettenberg has reported that Man Utd have registered their interest in signing Koch and they have already opened initial talks to lure him to Old Trafford.

Battle

Plettenberg wrote:

“News Koch: He‘s on the shortlist of ManUtd! Loose talks took place. Confirmed.”

However, it has previously been reported that Tottenham are also plotting a swoop for a new centre-back in this transfer window and have identified Koch as a potential target. So, the Red Devils are set to face tough competition from the North London club in getting any potential deal done for the German.

It has been suggested that Leeds could sell Koch for just £13m this summer as his current contract will expire at the end of next season. So, it appears Man Utd or Tottenham could be able to broker a deal for him in a bargain deal should they make a concrete approach.

Koch has struggled to find his feet in the Premier League since joining Leeds back in 2020 from Freiburg. So, it has come as a big surprise that United and Spurs are planning to sign the defender to bolster their backline.

However, although the 26-year-old has failed to showcase his best for the Yorkshire club, he might flourish in a better team such as Man Utd or Tottenham. So, Koch could turn out to be a shrewd signing should United or the Lilywhites manage to secure his signature in this summer transfer window.