Man Utd to launch bid to sign Joao Neves this summer

Manchester United are reportedly preparing to submit a formal proposal to sign SL Benfica star Joao Neves this summer, as per the Portuguese outlet Record.

After coming through the Eagles’ youth system, the 19-year-old has established himself as a key player in Roger Schmidt’s starting eleven this season. Having showcased his qualities for Benfica, the youngster has already secured his place in Portugal’s star-studded squad in recent times.

Now, while citing and translating the print version of Record, Sport Witness has reported that following disappointing displays from Casemiro this season, the Red Devils are ready to cash-in on him this summer.

The report further claims that Man Utd have identified Neves as ‘priority to rejuvenate’ the midfield and they are preparing to submit a formal proposal to lure him to Old Trafford ahead of next season.

Record also states that Man Utd have been following Neves for several months and along with him, they have also scouted Antonio Silva but, United are currently focusing on Neves.

Neves to Man Utd

The Portuguese outlet says that Benfica are desperate to keep hold of Neves for one more season at least so Man Utd will have to offer a lucrative proposal to persuade Benfica to cash-in on their star man.

It has previously been reported that Neves has a £104m release clause included in his current contract so the Red Devils will have to break the bank to secure his signature this summer.

The Benfica star is a technically sound midfielder and is a deep-lying playmaker. He can play out against high-pressing teams, has the efficiency of dribbling past opposition defenders in tight areas, has an eye for long-range passing and also can protect the back-four.

Neves is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become a world-class midfielder in future. So, he would be a great coup for Man Utd and he might resolve their midfield issues should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually manage to secure his signature in the upcoming transfer window to reinforce their engine room.