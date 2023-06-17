Man United in the lead to sign Benfica star Goncalo Ramos

According to Correio da Manha (via SportWitness), Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are the front-runners to sign Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos this summer.

The Portuguese had a stellar campaign with Benfica last season. In 47 appearances, he accumulated 27 goals and 12 assists. His form has caught the eye of United and PSG, and Correio da Manha claim that the duo are currently in the lead to sign him.

The 21-year-old has a release clause worth £102 million in his contract, but Benfica are ready to listen to offers of £68 million for their prized asset. Benfica are looking at Valentin Castellanos of New York City FC as his replacement.

Top-class

Ramos became Benfica’s lead striker after the departure of Darwin Nunez to Liverpool last summer. He had a sublime season with consistent goal contributions, and could now secure a bigger challenge away from Lisbon.

United are one of the clubs interested in the striker, and he could be a quality acquisition for them. Ramos is a modern striker who is very mobile. He also has a good presence and does not get overawed by a physical battle.

He has also excelled with his distribution skills and defensive work off the ball. With such qualities, United should swoop for his signature this summer, but they face a major hurdle in the form of Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG are not looking for a striker at present, but the scenario could change with the uncertainty over Kylian Mbappe’s future. The Frenchman has declined to extend his contract which expires in the summer of 2024.

With a year left in his deal, PSG could be compelled to sell than lose him on a free transfer next year. This could see them enter the race for Ramos, and United need to act quickly to lure the striker ahead of the Ligue 1 champions.

Ramos would be a guaranteed starter for United up front with Anthony Martial failing to deliver on his early career promise. The Frenchman has suffered several injuries, and missed nearly 30 games for United last season.