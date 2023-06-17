Tottenham closing in on a deal to sign David Raya

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Brentford star David Raya this summer, as per Football Insider.

It has widely been suggested that Spurs have prioritised signing a new goalkeeper to replace Hugo Lloris in this transfer window. Several players have been linked with a move to the newly renovated White Hart Lane over the last few months with Raya emerging as a primary target in recent times.

It has previously been reported that Man Utd are also plotting a summer swoop for the Spaniard to bolster their goalkeeping department. But, Tottenham have stolen march on United in this race by agreeing on personal terms with the player.

However, it has been suggested that Brentford’s £40m asking price is a huge stumbling block for the North London club in getting any potential deal done for the 27-year-old. They aren’t prepared to spend that much money to purchase Raya – who is set to be available for free at the end of next season after rejecting proposals to sign an extension with Thomas Frank’s side.

According to the report by Football Insider, Raya’s current wage at Brentford is ‘relatively low by Premier League standards’. So, the Bees will find it difficult to keep the goalkeeper at the club.

Raya to Tottenham

The report further claims that Tottenham are willing to spend a £30m fee to secure Raya’s signature so, it is going to be interesting to see whether Brentford will reduce their asking price over the coming weeks or stay firm on their valuation.

Tottenham’s new boss Ange Postecoglou likes to play a possession-based style of football and in order to implement that system at the Lilywhites, the Australian needs a goalkeeper – who is comfortable with the ball at his feet.

Raya would be a perfect option as he is comfortable playing out from the back, efficient in the sweeper-keeper role, has an eye for long-range passing and is an excellent shot-stopper as well.

So, the Spain international would definitely be a great signing for Tottenham should they eventually manage to secure his signature in this transfer window.