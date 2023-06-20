Man Utd battle Tottenham to sign Goncalo Ramos

Manchester United have the upper hand over Tottenham in the race to sign Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos, according to a report from O Jogo.

The Portugal newspaper (online edition, 19 June, page 6) claims that the Red Devils face strong competition from Tottenham Hotspur, but Erik ten Hag’s side are the frontrunners in the race to secure the strikers signature.

Signing a new striker is a priority for the Dutch manager and Ramos is seen as one of the main targets for Man Utd. The Athletic recently reported that United have given up the chase for Harry Kane as they feel he is too expensive, while they are unlikely to go after Victor Osimhen for the same reason.

Ramos has a release clause worth €120 million (£102m) in his contract, but Benfica could be willing to sanction a deal if they get a figure of around €80m (£68m) for their star player, as per the report.

It has been widely suggested that Kylian Mbappe could leave PSG this summer, and the French champions could look to sign Kane as his replacement. O Jogo says Tottenham see Ramos as a major target if Kane leaves the club this summer.

Are United favourite to win the race?

Spurs could be an interesting option for Ramos, especially if they are forced to sell Kane. Daniel Levy will not want to lose Kane to another Premier League club, but he could be open to letting him go abroad this summer.

In that case, the door could be open for Tottenham to move for Ramos. However, Man Utd should still feel confident about signing the 21-year-old as the club share a strong relationship with super-agent Jorge Mendes.

Moreover, United can offer him Champions League football next season and it could be a major pulling factor. Manchester United have other targets as well like Randal Kolo Muani and Ramus Hojlund, but Ramos would be a very good signing for them.

He was in sensational form last season, managing 27 goals and 12 assists for Benfica in all competitions.