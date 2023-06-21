Man United register interest in Inter star Nicolo Barella

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via SportWitness), Manchester United have registered an interest in signing midfielder Nicolo Barella from Inter Milan this summer.

Barella has been one of Inter’s most consistent players over the past few years, and it was recently claimed that Newcastle United have made an approach to sign the Italian. Gazzetta dello Sport now report that Man United have entered the race for the 26-year-old, and they have been in contact with Inter over a potential deal.

The Italian outlet further claim that Barella could give preference to joining United over Newcastle as they are a far more attractive destination. Inter could consider the midfielder’s exit amid their financial problems, but Gazzetta dello Sport claim that they could demand £69 million or more for his summer departure.

Elite midfielder

Barella has been a fantastic signing for Inter Milan since his move from Cagliari four years ago, initially on loan. He has been a regular starter at the heart of their midfield. Last season, he accumulated 9 goals and 10 assists from 52 outings.

United have now entered the hunt for his signature and it remains to be seen whether they can strike an agreement. The Red Devils are currently focusing on the transfer of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount. Talks are advanced between the clubs.

The Englishman could arrive at Old Trafford in a deal in excess of £50 million, and this could cast doubts over a move for Barella. United already have Christian Eriksen for the no.8 role, and Mount’s arrival would add competition for places.

Barella is a more defensive-minded player than Mount or Eriksen, but his transfer could rely on the budget on the table. If manager Erik ten Hag has limited resources to spend, another midfielder may not be under consideration.

The Italian would be a quality purchase with his good all-round attributes. He tends to play with plenty of intensity over 90 minutes, and has the ability to breakdown counter-attacks with his knack of winning ground challenges.