Man Utd board ‘split’ over signing Benfica star Ramos

Manchester United’s recruitment team are reportedly unsure about signing SL Benfica star Goncalo Ramos this summer, as per the transfer insider Dean Jones.

After enjoying a promising debut campaign as United boss, Erik ten Hag is keen on strengthening the squad in order to continue the rebuild in this transfer window.

Man Utd are reportedly looking to bolster multiple areas of the squad with the attack being mentioned as the position that Ten Hag has prioritised to reinforce.

Several strikers have been linked with a move to Old Trafford over the last few months with Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen being mentioned as primary targets. But, both players have been priced out of the market and it seems almost impossible for United to purchase either of them.

So, Man Utd have been forced to explore alternative targets with Rasmus Hojlund now emerging as a priority option. But, Ramos is reportedly on their radar as well.

Ramos to Man Utd

However, It has been suggested that Ramos has a £103m[€120m] release clause in his current contract and Benfica don’t want to let their star man, who still has three years left in his current contract, leave unless his potential suitors such as Man Utd trigger it.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones has said that the Man Utd board are ‘split’ on whether Ramos would be the right option to strengthen the forward department at that price.

The journalist further claims that Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic would be a cheaper option than Ramos so it wouldn’t be a wise decision to purchase Ramos over the Serbian.

Jones said:

“Even Goncalo Ramos is coming out at a higher price in this market than we’re hearing about Vlahovic. So, I don’t think you should be going for Ramos ahead of Vlahovic and from the scouting reports that I’ve heard on Ramos for United, it’s been a bit split and I don’t think that they’re wholly convinced that he’s ready to go in there as United’s number nine, so we’ll have to wait and see.”

So, it appears luring the 21-year-old away from the Estadio da Luz would be extremely difficult for Man Utd in this transfer window if they formalise their interest.

Ramos is a highly talented forward and could be a shrewd signing for Man Utd if they opt to purchase him this summer. But, spending the reported £104m fee for the Benfica star wouldn’t be the right decision and if the Liga Portugal giants stay firm on their valuation then Ten Hag’s side would be better off exploring other options to strengthen their front line.