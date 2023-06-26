Tottenham told to pay £40m to sign Harry Maguire this summer

Tottenham Hotspur have been made aware that they will have to pay £40m to sign defensive target and Manchester United star Harry Maguire this summer, as per the Daily Mail.

After joining the Red Devils back in 2019 in a whopping £80m deal, the Englishman displayed promising performances in his first couple of seasons at Old Trafford. But, things went south for him after that before struggling to find regular game-time under Erik ten Hag last term.

Despite the defender’s recent struggles, Tottenham are seemingly interested in signing him to solidify their leaky defence. Spurs struggled with their defensive issues last term as they conceded the most goals among the teams that finished in the top half.

According to the report by the Daily Mail, United are ready to listen to offers for Maguire and they are prepared to let their star man leave if his potential suitors, such as Tottenham, submit an offer of around £40m. So, it seems the North London club would need to spend a big chunk of their transfer budget to sign Maguire.

Maguire to Tottenham

Although Maguire struggled to find regular game-time under Ten Hag, the former Leicester star has continuously been getting picked for the England squad by Gareth Southgate and the defender has been displaying solid performance for his national team.

Maguire is comfortable playing out from the back, excellent aerially, good in defensive contributions and also reads the game extremely well. So, although the defender failed to blossom at Old Trafford, the Englishman is a highly talented defender and could flourish in a different environment.

The Lilywhites could be an excellent destination for Maguire and he would certainly bolster Spurs’ defence if the centre-back moves to the newly renovated White Hart Lane this summer. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham eventually decide to formalise their interest in signing him over the coming weeks.

It has been suggested that Spurs are prioritising a move for Edmond Tapsoba to bolster their backline. So, perhaps, Maguire is an alternative option in-case they fail to sign the Bayer Leverkusen star in this transfer window.