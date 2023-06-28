James Maddison to undergo medical ahead of £40m Tottenham move

After finishing 8th in the Premier League last season, Tottenham Hotspur are wasting little time strengthening their squad to challenge for a European spot in 2023/24. According to the Evening Standard, the Lilywhites have agreed a £40m deal with Leicester City to sign James Maddison.

The newspaper says Spurs have already agreed personal terms with the Leicester City playmaker over a long term contract. Maddison also reportedly flew in to London from Ibiza on Tuesday night and will undergo his medical in the capital today. As long as there are no last minute complications, the 26-year-old will then put pen-to-paper on his contract to become Tottenham’s latest new signing.

Tottenham are moving very fast in the summer transfer window, procuring the signatures of Pedro Porro (Sporting CP), Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) and Guglielmo Vicario (FC Empoli) while releasing Lucas Moura.

Sam Brookes of Mail Online says Hugo Lloris, Davinson Sanchez, Japhet Tanganga, Joe Rodon, Sergio Reguilon, Harry Winks, Giovani Lo Celso, Tanguy Ndombele and Ivan Perisic could be on their way out in the coming weeks, so there could be a big rebuild in North London.

Maddison will be a fantastic signing for Tottenham. He scored 10 goals with nine assists from 30 Premier League appearances last season, so he’ll be effective in the final third. To sign a player of his calibre for £40m will be shrewd by Daniel Levy.

Spurs have Oliver Skipp, Pierre-Emile Höjbjerg and Yves Bissouma who can hold the middle of the park, but they don’t have a playmaker who operates between the lines. That’s where Maddison will come in.

Tottenham didn’t struggle for goals last season, but they should benefit from having a player like Maddison who can contribute a goal every other game on average. The 26-year-old averaged 2.3 two chances created and 1.5 successful dribbles per league game, so it’s easy to see why Spurs want him.