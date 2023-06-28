Chelsea agree £13m deal to sign Santos winger Angelo Gabriel

Angelo Gabriel is undergoing a medical in Brazil ahead of a £13m move from Santos to Chelsea, according to South American journalist Vene Casagrande.

News broke on Wednesday afternoon that Chelsea were in advanced talks to sign the highly-rated winger and Fabrizio Romano claims that a £13m [€15m] deal has now been agreed with Santos.

The Italian journalist says Gabriel has agreed personal terms over a six year contract and the youngster is set to join Chelsea after Barcelona opted not to trigger their option of matching any offer for the South American.

Now, respected Brazilian journalist Vene Casagrande claims that the 18-year-old is already undergoing his medical tests in Brazil and as long as there are no late complications, he’ll sign as a Chelsea player soon.

Gabriel has been touted as one of the best young players in Brazil. He became the youngest goalscorer in the history of the Copa Libertadores, having broken into Santos’ first team at the age of 16. This record has, however, been ruined by Real Madrid-bound Endrick who will move to Spain next year.

He has made 129 appearances, scored five times, and provided 10 assists across all competitions. This season he has racked up 32 appearances and made three goals contributions as Santos languish 13th in Campeonato Brasileiro Série A.

The pacey winger is struggling for regular game time and has been a substitute in most games this campaign. Last term, he featured in 46 games, netted two goals, and recorded eight assists in the process.

Reinforcement

Chelsea have been one of the busiest sides in the transfer market, offloading and buying new players to reshuffle their squad. Kalidou Koulibaly, Tiemoue Bakayoko, N’Golo Kante, Edouard Mendy and Mateo Kovacic have all left the club this summer.

Cesar Azpilicueta, Conor Gallagher, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have been tipped to also depart Stamford Bridge before the window closes, therefore, Chelsea will need more reinforcements.

Gabriel will become Chelsea’s second summer capture after announcing the signing of Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig last week. Villarreal striker Nicolas Jackson may also join the club soon if he passes his medical in the coming days.

It remains to be seen what Mauricio Pochettino plans to do with Gabriel. The 18-year-old may play for the Chelsea U21’s or head out on loan to gain valuable first team experience.

