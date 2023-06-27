Chelsea could make Moises Caicedo bid in July

According to Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor, Chelsea could make an approach to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo next month after balancing their books.

The London giants are determined to sign a defensive midfielder during the summer transfer window. They were first interested in Sporting Lisbon’s Manuel Ugarte, but Paris Saint-Germain won the race for his services.

Caicedo is the alternative target for the Blues and speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Taylor said that Caicedo is very much on the agenda of Chelsea. They could make a bid next month after balancing the books by offloading players.

He said: “Balancing the books and getting players out the door is equally as important, and it might suit Chelsea better to have the signing of Caicedo on their new season financial records for 2023-24. So, we might see that bid arriving in July. But Caicedo is very much on the agenda.”

Top signing

Caicedo made his Premier League debut for Brighton in April last year. He has since developed at a significant pace and is now considered as one of the best holding midfielders in the English top-flight.

As a result, he is attracting interest from elite European clubs, but Chelsea appear the front-runners to sign him. As per respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, personal terms are almost agreed with Caicedo.

The 21-year-old could be seen as N’Golo Kante’s successor at Stamford Bridge. The South American star has brilliant distributions skills while he likes to engage into regular tackles. He also wins plenty of duels.

His work rate has been another key factor behind his immense rise at Brighton. It has been reported that Chelsea could sign him for £80 million. While the price is on the higher side, he should provide value for money.

Caicedo could be a leading midfielder for the London giants for the best part of the next decade. Him and Enzo Fernandez could form one of the most exciting midfield partnerships in the Premier League.