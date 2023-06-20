Chelsea could sign Moises Caicedo for £80m – Ben Jacobs

According to Ben Jacobs, Chelsea could sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo for an overall fee of £80 million this summer.

The London giants were heavily interested in signing Manuel Ugarte from Sporting Lisbon this month, but Paris Saint-Germain beat them to his signature. This has shifted their focus to Caicedo, and Jacobs believes Chelsea could sign him for £70 million plus £10 million in bonuses.

Writing on his column for Si & Dan Talk Chelsea, he said:

“Chelsea will also continue their pursuit of Moises Caicedo. The Ecuadorian midfielder is keen on the move even without European football. And Brighton accept Caicedo will leave. This was acknowledged when he signed a new deal shortly after the January window shut.” “We are hearing inflated valuations, ranging from £100-120m, and of course Brighton would love that kind of money. But I am still told the starting point for any deal is closer to £70m guaranteed with £10m in add ons.”

Top-class

Caicedo only made his Premier League debut for Brighton last year, but he has quickly become one of the most sought-after midfielders in the Premier League. Last season, he was hugely important in Brighton’s sixth-place finish.

Chelsea now appear in pole position to land his signature, but the Seagulls are bound to demand a premium fee. As per Jacobs, he could be available for around £80 million including add-ons which would be a good deal for the Blues.

Caicedo could be seen as a successor to outgoing star N’Golo Kante. He has similar attributes to the Frenchman. The Ecuadorian is brilliant with his tackling, ability to win duels as well as his distribution from deep-playing roles.

The South American star is also versatile and can play in multiple positions. While he is a defensive midfielder by trade, Caicedo can also operate from the number 8 role or feature as an emergency right-back when required.

At the age of 21, Caicedo would be a brilliant signing for the next decade. Him and Enzo Fernandez could form a strong partnership in the heart of the midfield for Chelsea as they aim to revive their pursuit of silverware.