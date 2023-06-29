Tottenham open talks to sign Micky van de Ven

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly opened formal talks with VfL Wolfsburg to sign Micky van de Ven this summer, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Having endured a dire campaign last term, Spurs are seemingly looking to strengthen their squad in this transfer window in order to push for the top-four finish next season.

They have already signed Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison to reinforce their goalkeeping and midfield departments, respectively. Now, the North London club have opted to shift focus on bolstering their backline.

Several defensive options have been linked with a move to the newly renovated White Hart Lane over the last few months with Aymeric Laporte, Harry Maguire and Victor Nelsson being among them. But Van de Ven and Edmond Tapsoba are now emerging as primary targets.

Writing on Twitter, Romano has reported that Tottenham feel Tapsoba would be an expensive option so they have decided to make a move for Van de Ven and the Dutchman is ‘keen’ on joining the North London club.

Van de Ven to Tottenham

The journalist further claims that the Lilywhites have already opened ‘direct talks’ with Wolfsburg to sign the defender and they will submit a verbal proposal soon to acquire his service.

Romano wrote:

“Tottenham have opened direct talks with Wolfsburg for Micky van de Ven. Dutch centre back is among top targets. Verbal proposal set to be submitted as van de Ven is keen on the move. Edmond Tapsoba remains among options on Spurs list — but he’s more expensive.”

It has previously been reported that Wolfsburg are ready to let their star man leave if his potential suitors, such as Tottenham, submit an offer of around £26m. So, the North London club could manage to secure their key defensive target’s signature for an affordable fee this summer.

Van de Ven, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is extremely quick, comfortable playing out from the back, good in the air, is excellent in defensive contributions and also reads the game well.

He possesses the necessary attributes to become a world-class defender going forward. So, he would be a shrewd signing for Tottenham if they manage to purchase him in this transfer window.