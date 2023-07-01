Tottenham in ‘advanced’ talks to sign Micky van de Ven

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in ‘advanced’ talks to sign VfL Wolfsburg star Micky van de Ven this summer, as per the transfer journalist Ben Jacobs.

After appointing Ange Postecoglou as the new manager, Spurs have been busy in this transfer window to strengthen their squad in order to push for the top-four finish next term.

They have already secured Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison’s signatures to reinforce the goalkeeping and midfield positions, respectively. Now, they have seemingly accelerated their efforts to bolster their leaky defence.

Several players have been linked with a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium over the last few months with Van de Ven now emerging as a serious target.

Speaking to Tottenham Fan Chris Cowlin YouTube channel, Jacobs has said that the North London club have already held talks with the player’s representatives over a potential summer move after identifying him as a ‘top’ priority.

Van de Ven to Tottenham

The journalist further claims that Tottenham are in ‘concrete negotiations’ to sign Van de Ven this summer and they are most ‘advanced’ to secure his signature.

Jacobs said:

“I think the first concrete one [centre-back] we are going to see in terms of negotiations is more likely to be Mikey van de Ven. That’s the one I think is one to watch as far as Tottenham are concerned. “Tottenham have explored this deal on the player side. It’s pretty concrete from what I understand. I would call him now Maddison is in, really one of Tottenham’s top priorities if they can get him. And you will hear a lot about Liverpool but Spurs are more advanced one this one or more serious. “They have reached out to explore the terms of the deal. They have definitely already held talks with his representatives and now we have to see how things progress on the club-to-club side. “But this one is a very real possibility and sources at Spurs do indicate that he’s quite high up on the list of potential targets.”

It has been suggested that Wolfsburg are ready to accept a fee of around £26m to let him leave this summer. So, Spurs could manage to acquire their primary target’s signature for an affordable fee.

Van de Ven is a highly talented defender and would certainly strengthen the North London club’s backline if they sign him this summer. It is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham eventually manage to lure him to the newly renovated White Hart Lane in this transfer window.