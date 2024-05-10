Liverpool favourites to sign Man Utd target Goncalo Inacio

Liverpool are reportedly leading the race to sign Manchester United target and Sporting CP star Goncalo Inacio this summer, as per a recent report.

Having revamped their engine room last summer, it appears the Reds are planning to overhaul their backline ahead of next season as they have been linked with a few centre-backs in recent times.

According to the report by Fichajes, with the futures of Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip uncertain at Anfield at the moment, Liverpool have started exploring the market to sign a new defender and have identified Inacio as a key option.

As per a recent report by Caught Offside(via Fichajes), Manchester United and Newcastle United are also keen on signing the Portuguese international but Liverpool are currently leading the race ahead of their rivals.

The report further claims that Inacio has a £51m release clause included in his current contract and Liverpool are ready to trigger it to lure him to Anfield this summer. The report also says that the defender has ‘set his sights’ on playing in the Premier League so it won’t be an issue for the Merseyside club to persuade him to join the club.

Battle

It has been suggested that having endured a dire campaign this term, Man Utd are planning to reinforce their backline this summer. Jean-Clair Todibo, Antonio Silva and Jarrad Branthwaite have all been mentioned as serious targets with Inacio reportedly on their radar as well. However, it appears they have now found themselves on the back foot to sign Inacio.

The Sporting star is a versatile defender as he can play in the left-back role as well as in the centre-back position. He is a ball-playing defender and is extremely comfortable playing out from the back. The 22-year-old has the efficiency of playing line-breaking passes and also has an eye for long-range passing.

In addition, he is efficient in defensive contributions so he could be a solid acquisition for Liverpool if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club can eventually manage to secure his signature by defeating Man Utd and Newcastle United in this race in the upcoming transfer window.