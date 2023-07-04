Tottenham ‘really close’ to signing Edmond Tapsoba

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘really close’ to signing Bayer Leverkusen star Edmond Tapsoba, as per the transfer journalist Rudy Galetti.

After struggling with their defensive frailties last term, the North London club have seemingly prioritised bolstering the backline by purchasing a new centre-back this summer.

They have been linked with numerous options over the last few weeks with Harry Maguire, Micky van de Ven and Aymeric Laporte being among them, but Tapsoba is now emerging as a primary target.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Galetti has said that having secured the signatures of Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison to strengthen the goalkeeping and the centre-back positions, Spurs have now shifted focus on reinforcing the defence and have identified Tapsoba as a serious target.

The journalist further claims that Tottenham have already started working to sign the African and they are ‘really close’ to luring him to the newly renovated White Hart Lane.

Tapsoba to Tottenham

Galetti said:

“Tottenham, after the finalisation of the deals for Maddison and Vicario, are now working on Edmond Tapsoba. The sensation is that Tottenham are really close to the signing of the centre-back from Bayer Leverkusen.”

It has previously been reported that Tabsoba still has three years left in his current contract so Leverkusen are in no rush to let their star man leave this summer. But, they could change their stance if the defender’s potential suitors such as Tottenham decide to submit an offer of around £60m[€70m]. So, it seems Tapsoba would be an expensive signing for Spurs should they sign him over the coming weeks.

The 24-year-old, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is quick, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, solid in defensive contributions and also reads the game extremely well.

He possesses the necessary attributes to flourish in the Premier League so he would be a shrewd signing for Tottenham if they sign him in this transfer window. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Ange Postecoglou’s side eventually manage to secure his signature this summer.

Meanwhile, it has been suggested that Tottenham are planning to sign Van de Ven and have already opened formal talks with VfL Wolfsburg to acquire the Dutchman’s services. So, it appears Spurs are looking to purchase more than one defender in this transfer window to beef up their backline.