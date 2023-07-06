Tottenham submit offer to sign Micky Van de Ven, deal ‘close’

Tottenham Hotspur have submitted a verbal offer to sign Micky van de Ven and a deal worth around £30m is close to being agreed, according to various reports.

Having endured a dire campaign last term, Spurs have decided to rebuild this summer under the new boss Ange Postecoglou’s guidance. They have already secured Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison’s signatures to reinforce their goalkeeping and midfield positions, respectively.

The North London club are also on the verge of signing Manor Solomon on a free transfer to bolster their forward department. Now, they have opted to explore options to strengthen their backline as well.

Several players have been linked with a move to the newly renovated White Hart Lane over the last few weeks with Victor Nelsson, Harry Maguire and Aymeric Laporte being among them. But Van de Ven and Edmond Tapsoba have been mentioned as their primary targets.

It has previously been reported that Tottenham have already opened formal talks with Wolfsburg to sign the defender and the player is keen on joining the North London club.

Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano claims that Tottenham have submitted a verbal offer for van de Ven and there are ‘no issues’ with personal terms between Spurs and the defender.

Transfer insider Dean Jones claims that a ‘breakthrough’ has been found in negotiations with VfL Wolfsburg and The Athletic suggests that a deal worth around £30m is ‘close’ to completion.

Van de Ven has developed a reputation as one of the most highly-rated centre-backs in the Bundesliga, and he’s been compared to former Spurs star Jan Vertonghen so he could prove to be a shrewd signing at £30m if Tottenham can get this proposed move over the line.

Given these updates, it appears that Tottenham are closing in on another transfer with van de Ven set to become their latest new addition as Postecoglou continues to rebuild his newly-inherited squad.

The likes of Ben Davies, Davinson Sanchez and Eric Dier have all been linked with moves away from Tottenham this summer, so we could see some outgoings if they conclude a deal to sign van de Ven.