Tottenham in four-way transfer race for Harvey Barnes

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Harvey Barnes this summer as Ange Postecoglou looks to revamp the attack for a top-four finish next season, but Jacob Steinberg of the Guardian says they’ll have stiff competition for the Leicester City wide-man. Aston Villa and West Ham United are suitors for Barnes, but Newcastle United might be leading the chase currently.

Tottenham signed James Maddison to add some creativity, but there could more outgoings than incomings unless Postecoglou can land some transfer targets, so they could do with Barnes plus another – Spurs released Lucas Moura on a free transfer, Ivan Perisic might be moved on due to his sky-high wages, and outcast Bryan Gil could be available for transfer too.

Barnes rose through the youth ranks to Leicester’s first-team in 2018 and has gone on to make 187 appearances in all competitions, scoring 45 goals with 32 assists. The-25-year-old scored 13 goals with three assists from 40 matches last season, so he’s averaging just shy of a goal every other game at the King Power Stadium and netted more than Heung-min Son (10).

Tottenham finished fifth in the Premier League for goals scored (70) but had only two players with more than five goals to their name last season. Perisic was their top assist-maker in 2022/23 (8), but he’s expected to leave. This fills a void for Maddison to fill, but Barnes could be another on the wishlist.

The England international has two years remaining on his deal at Leicester and isn’t expected to play in the Championship next season, so a move will likely be granted for the right price. Steinberg intimated that Leicester want up to £50m for Barnes but might have to lower their expectations as a second-tier club now, so Tottenham may be able to do a deal.

Leicester might be hoping a bid war ensues due to all the interest in Barnes’ signature, however. If Tottenham were unwilling to pay more than £40m for Maddison, they’re unlikely to spend in excess of that for his former teammate.