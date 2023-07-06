Tottenham weighing up swoop for Wolves star Max Kilman

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly contemplating a swoop for Wolverhampton Wanderers star Max Kilman in this transfer window, as per the Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport.

It is an open secret that having struggled with their leaky defence last term, Spurs have prioritised bolstering the backline this summer and are seemingly planning to sign two defenders before the start of next season.

They have been linked with numerous options over the last few weeks with Micky van de Ven, Edmond Tapsoba and Victor Nelsson being among them, but Kilman is reportedly on their radar as well.

While citing and translating the print version of Corriere dello Sport, Sport Witness has suggested that Tottenham are planning to strengthen their defence this summer and have identified Kilman as a serious target.

The report further claims that Wolves want a fee of around £34m [€40m] to sell their star man but the Lilywhites are looking to get a deal done ‘for a discount’ fee.

Kilman to Tottenham

However, Corriere dello Sport states that securing Kilman’s signature won’t be straightforward for Tottenham as Napoli are also keen on purchasing him and they have already submitted a £30m [€35m] bid to secure his signature.

Kilman still has three years left in his current contract so Wolves are in no rush to let their star man leave this summer. So, Spurs would need to match Julien Lopetegui’s side’s valuation to lure the Englishman to the newly renovated White Hart Lane.

The Wolves star, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is quick, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back and also solid in defensive contributions. So, he would be a shrewd signing for Tottenham if they purchase him this summer.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham eventually decide to formalise their interest in signing Kilman to strengthen their backline.

It has been suggested that Spurs have identified Van de Ven as the primary target to strengthen their backline and have already opened formal talks with VfL Wolfsburg to secure the defender’s signature this summer. So, perhaps, Kilman could be an alternative option if they fail to purchase their priority option.