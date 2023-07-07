Tottenham plotting double swoop for Nelsson & Boey

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly plotting a swoop for Galatasaray duo Victor Nelsson and Sacha Boey in this transfer window, as per the Turkish outlet GS Gazete.

Spurs have seemingly prioritised strengthening their backline this summer and have been linked with numerous options over the last few months.

Edmond Tapsoba, Micky van de Ven and Max Kilman have been mentioned as serious targets but, Nelsson is reportedly on their radar as well. Meanwhile, along with bolstering the centre-back position, it appears they are also looking to reinforce their right-back this summer with Boey now emerging as a key option.

According to the report by GS Gazete, Spurs have already held talks with Galatasaray chief Erden Timur over signing the duo and the Turkish side have made it clear that they want a fee of around £43m[€50m] to let them leave this summer.

It has previously been suggested that Arsenal are also interested in signing Boey but they haven’t formalised their interest yet and instead, have decided to sign Jurrien Timber to strengthen their defence.

Nelsson and Boey to Tottenham

So, it is now going to be interesting to see whether the Gunners decide to make a move for him over the coming weeks and if they do then Spurs will face fierce competition from the arch-rival in getting any potential deal done for him.

It has previously been suggested that Nelsson has a £21m release clause included in his current contract and Spurs are prepared to trigger that option to sign the Denmark international.

Nelsson is a talented centre-back, is comfortable playing out from the back, is quick, strong, good in the air, excellent in defensive contributions and also can read the game extremely well.

On the other hand, Boey is also quick and strong, good in defensive actions and has the ability to contribute going forward as well. So, the Galatasaray duo would be solid acquisitions for Tottenham if they sign them this summer.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Spurs eventually opt to purchase Boey and Nelsson over the coming days to reinforce their backline in this transfer window.