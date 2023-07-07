Tottenham working on double deals for Micky van de Ven and Edmond Tapsoba

Tottenham Hotspur are working to secure deals for both Micky van de Ven and Edmond Tapsoba, but they will probably sign only one of them, as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

After struggling with their defence badly last term, new boss Ange Postecoglou has made it a priority to bolster that area, and Tapsoba has widely been touted as a main target.

Romano says that talks are ongoing with Bayer Leverkusen to sign the 24-year-old centre-back. He has always been the top target for the North London club, and Spurs are working on a deal for him.

At the same time, Tottenham haven’t completely ignored van de Ven either, a defender who is known for his speed. De Telegraaf claimed earlier that the defender has already spoken to Postecoglou, and Romano says that he remains a major option for the club.

Ideally, the former Celtic boss would love to sign both, but the club will now decide who they want to sign next, based on the financial package.

Defence top priority

Having secured the signatures of Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison, Spurs are now aiming to bolster their defence.

Davinson Sanchez has cut a disappointing figure in recent years, while Eric Dier is a makeshift centre-back. Postecoglou’s Celtic side were built on strong defence, and he will look to implement the same at Spurs.

It won’t be easy to get Tapsoba, though. He has three years left in his current contract and the German club are in no rush to sell him. However, if Spurs come up with an offer in the region of £60m, Leverkusen could be willing to do a deal.

While Van de Ven is an extremely fast defender, Tapsoba would be a great signing for the club. He is solid at the back and reads the game extremely well. He has the necessary attributes to thrive in the Premier League, and it’s up to Spurs now to sign either of them or both.