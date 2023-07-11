Tottenham eye move to sign £34m Juve star Gleison Bremer

Tottenham Hotspur appear to be making it a priority to sign a centre-back this summer and Pete O’Rourke of Football Insider says the Lilywhites have their eye on Gleison Bremer. Spurs have been linked with Micky van de Ven after conceding 63 goals in the Premier League last season, but it seems they have a contingency plan if their pursuit for the 22-year-old fails.

Bremer joined Juventus on a five-year deal from Torino in 2022 and has gone on to make 43 appearances in all competitions, scoring five goals with one assist. The 26-year-old was a regular in his debut season, but Juve didn’t have a great Serie A campaign. The Old Lady finished seventh despite a good defensive record (33), but there’s no indication they’re looking to sell.

Bremer averaged more interceptions per game (1.4) than every Tottenham player except Cristian Romero (1.6), averaged more passes per game (55.4) than all but three players, boasted a better pass completion per game (90.2%) than all but one player, and he averaged more than a shot per game from defence.

It’s easy to see why Tottenham would be keen on the Brazilian international, but he’s only been at Juve for a year and doesn’t appear available for sale. He’s statistically had a good season in Turin and may not consider it a step up the career ladder to join Spurs.

Juve paid £34m for Bremer and have him on a contract worth £82k-per-week/£4.3m-a-year. Bremer is still valued at £34m by Transfermarkt so Tottenham would be making him their second-most expensive defender and second-highest paid defender.

Ange Postecoglou has some clearing out to do first too. Tottenham are overstocked at the back with Cristian Romero, Eric Dier, Davinson Sánchez, Joe Rodon, Japhet Tanganga on the books, so at least two existing players will need moving on to make room for a new arrival. Will that be van de Ven, Bremer or another transfer target?