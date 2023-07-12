Tottenham contemplating swoop for Conor Gallagher

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly contemplating a swoop for Chelsea star Conor Gallagher in this transfer window, as per The Telegraph.

After displaying promising performances on loan at Crystal Palace during the 2021/22 campaign, the Blues decided to keep the 23-year-old at the club last term.

The Englishman had a mixed time last season amid the West London club’s continuous struggle, though managed to accumulate 35 appearances in the Premier League, scoring three goals and notching up one assist.

It appears Spurs have suitably been impressed by Gallagher’s performances so they have registered their interest in signing the midfielder to bolster their engine room.

According to the report by The Telegraph, Tottenham are exploring the possibility of signing a new midfielder to replace Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg as he has been linked with a move away from the club in recent times and they have identified Gallagher as a serious target.

Gallagher to Tottenham

However, the report further claims that Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is an admirer of Gallagher and a move is dependent on whether the Argentinian will let the 23-year-old leave the club.

The Telegraph further claims that if the Blues opt to cash-in on the midfielder, then they are likely to demand a fee of around £50m. So, Spurs will have to spend big to acquire Gallagher’s service this summer if they formalise their interest.

Gallagher is a versatile midfielder – who can play anywhere across the middle of the park. He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, dynamic, can create chances for the attackers and also works extremely hard without possession.

Tottenham lack depth in their engine room as they don’t have many senior midfielders other than Rodrigo Bentancur, who is recovering from a serious knee issue, Yves Bissouma, who struggled to find regular first-team action last term, and Hojbjerg. Although Ange Postecoglou’s side have Pape Matar Sarr and Oliver Skipp in the squad, they lack experience of playing at the highest level.

So, signing a new midfielder would become an absolute necessity if the Denmark International leaves the club and in that case, Gallagher could be an excellent acquisition.

It is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham eventually decide to formalise their interest in signing Gallagher this summer in order to bolster their midfield department.