Tottenham eye move for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic

Tottenham Hotspur are already looking at replacements for Harry Kane and they have earmarked Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic as one of their main targets, as per Foot Mercato.

Kane has been linked with a move away from North London as he has just one year remaining on his contract. Any Premier League club will need to pay more than £100m for his signature, which has put-off the likes of Man Utd from pursuing a move.

The England striker is now attracting strong interest from German giants Bayern Munich. As per journalist Florian Plettenberg, Kane has made it absolutely clear that he wants to join Bayern where he can win trophies and the Germans have submitted two formal offers.

Should Tottenham be forced to cash-in on Kane this summer, they’ll need a top class replacement and Foot Mercato claims they have put Vlahovic at the ‘right at the top of their list’.

The Serbian superstar managed 17 goals in 41 league appearances for Juve last season but could be sold as they look to balance the books. The report says Juventus are ready to sell Vlahovic and their chiefs have reached out to Tottenham’s hierarchy to discuss a potential deal.

As per the report, Tottenham have indicated they will be interested in signing Vlahovic if Kane leaves, and Juventus are prepared to do business if a £60m offer is put on the table.

Tough ask

If Kane leaves the club, it will become necessary for Ange Postecoglou to sign at least one new striker, and adding Vlahovic makes a lot of sense.

He is a terrific striker who has a proven track record of scoring 20-plus goals in Serie A, and would be a smart addition. While he has struggled at the Turin club, no one can doubt about the talent and quality he possesses.

Tottenham could face competition from Chelsea who are also keeping tabs on him. According to Football London, the Blues are long-term admirers of the Serbian striker and could make a move for him this summer.

Under Postecoglou, Spurs have already made some fantastic signings, and if they can add Vlahovic to their ranks, it would be a massive coup. However, any potential deal for the Serb can only materialise if Kane leaves the club.