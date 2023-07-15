Tottenham in talks over move for Andrea Cambiaso

Tottenham Hotspur aren’t short of left-backs with Sergio Reguilón returning from a loan spell at Atletico Madrid to join Ben Davies and Destiny Udogie, but reports suggest the North London outfit are still looking to strengthen that area.

Sky Sports Italy (h/t Mondo Napoli ) say Tottenham are showing an interest in signing Andrea Cambiaso and have made contact with his agent to discuss a potential move this summer.

The 23-year-old joined Juventus from Genoa in 2022 but is yet to make an appearance for the Old Lady as he was sent to Bologna not long after his arrival. Cambiaso will have Alex Sandro, Gianluca Frabotta and Luca Pellegrini for competition upon his return to Turin, so he might struggle for playing time next season.

Juventus are keen to keep the Italian U21 international but will sell up for the right price. The report says Tottenham will have to pay €25m (£21m) to procure his signature. Whether Cambiaso wants to leave Juve just one year after signing remains to be seen, however, as he’s yet to make a first-team appearance.

The 23-year-old boasted more tackles per league game on average (1.8) last season than all but three of Tottenham’s regulars. He made more interceptions per game (0.8) than Davies (0.6) and Emerson Royal (0.7) while being level with Pedro Porro (0.8), so he would be a great fullback option.

Cambiaso averages just shy of one chance created per game (0.9), one successful dribble per game and 1.7 crosses per game, so he’s effective in the final third. AC Milan are also showing an interest in the defender, so Tottenham might be under pressure to make a move before potentially losing out on Cambiaso, so time will tell how this saga ends.

Sky Sports Italy say things are at a very early stage, so a deal is not close right now. Tottenham conceded more goals than the majority of Premier League clubs last season, so Ange Postecoglou needs to get it right when signing new defenders.