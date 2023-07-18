Tottenham to hold talks over signing Edmond Tapsoba

Tottenham Hotspur are expected to sign a centre-back this summer as they’re pursuing a number of players to improve their defensive record after a disappointing Premier League campaign. It looks like they’re about to step-up their interest in one key target as Fabrizio Romano said on Caught Offside’s Debrief Podcast that talks have been planned with Edmond Tapsoba.

The Lilywhites have been linked with Gleison Bremer, Levi Colwill, Harry Maguire, Victor Nelsson, Micky van de Ven and Clement Lenglet among others to replace the under-performing centre-backs Ange Postecoglou has inherited after taking charge in June.

Tapsoba joined Bayer Leverkusen from Vitoria Guimaraes in 2020 and has gone on to make 137 appearances in all competitions, scoring five goals with two assists. The Burkina Faso international cost Leverkusen €20m (£17m) but reports suggest he might cost up to £60m this summer.

Tottenham conceded 63 goals in 38 Premier League games last season, with only Leicester City, Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, Southampton and Leeds United faring worse, so Postecoglou has his work cut out tightening things up at the back.

Strengthen

Davinson Sanchez fell down the pecking order at Tottenham due to inconsistency, eventually losing his place in the side. He started only eight Premier League games in 2022/23, spending more time on the bench that the pitch. The 27-year-old could be moved on for the right price this summer as he won’t be a regular next season.

Tanganga is another player with an uncertain future after making only seven appearances in all competitions last season. The 24-year-old started just two league games, so he might be available for sale too. Atalanta were linked a couple of weeks ago.

Then there’s Joe Rodon who spent last season out on loan at Stade Rennes, so Spurs could be left with only Cristiano Romero and Eric Dier to choose from at centre-back.

Romero is the only Spurs defender averaging more tackles per game (2.5) than Tapsoba (1.5) and more interceptions (1.6) than the 24-year-old (1.1), so it’s easy to see why Tottenham are keen.