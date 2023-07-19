Tottenham open talks with Chelsea to sign Conor Gallagher

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly held initial talks with Chelsea over a deal to sign Conor Gallagher this summer, as per The Guardian.

Having endured a disappointing campaign last term, Spurs have decided to rebuild the squad under the new boss Ange Postecoglou’s guidance.

Tottenham have already purchased Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison to bolster their goalkeeping and midfield positions, while they have decided to sign Manor Soloman to reinforce their frontline.

The North London club are also planning to strengthen their backline and have heavily been linked with Micky van de Ven and Edmond Tapsoba.

Meanwhile, it appears Tottenham are planning to sign a second midfielder after signing Maddison this summer. According to the report by The Guardian, Spurs have been showing an interest in Gallagher after being impressed by his dynamism and goal-scoring ability.

Gallagher to Tottenham

The report further claims that the Lilywhites have already held initial talks with Chelsea to sign the 23-year-old and the Blues could opt to cash-in if they receive a reasonable offer this summer. So this will be a big boost for Ange Postecoglou’s side in getting any potential deal done for him.

However, The Guardian states that purchasing Gallagher won’t be straightforward for Tottenham as West Ham United are also plotting a swoop for the Englishman in this transfer window.

The 23-year-old still has two years left in his current contract so Chelsea are in a strong position to demand a big fee to let their star man leave and it has been suggested that they want £50m.

Gallagher is a versatile midfielder as he can play anywhere across the middle of the park. He is dynamic, works extremely hard without possession, can create chances for the attackers and also can finish off his chances.

The Chelsea star is a talented player and possesses high potential so he would be a solid signing for Tottenham with a view to the long-term future if they purchase him over the coming days.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the Lilywhites will eventually decide to sign Gallagher in this transfer window to bolster their engine room.