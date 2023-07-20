Tottenham identify Pedro as replacement for Kane

Bayern Munich aren’t giving up on their pursuit of Harry Kane this summer and now Tottenham Hotspur are considering replacements in the transfer market should the worst happen.

According to Miguel Delaney of the Independent , the Lilywhites have their eye on Flamengo striker Pedro and could make a move to sign the South American if Kane leaves this summer.

Pedro has been prolific in Brazil for many years and is keen to prove himself in Europe. He scored 26 goals in 35 appearances in all competitions last season, so he certainly knows where the goal is.

Tottenham were the fifth-highest scorer in the Premier League last season, so they didn’t exactly struggle in the final third. But Kane scored 30 goals and assisted three, so he was responsible for nearly 50% of their seasonal tally. And with his contract having only a year to run, Spurs may have to cash in now rather than risk losing him for nothing.

The Independent says a proposed move to Bayern Munich is ’50-50′ at this stage. The Germans believe they have terms agreed with Kane and and now trying to negotiate a fee with Daniel Levy.

Replacement

Pedro joined Flamengo from Fiorentina in 2021 and has gone on to make 190 appearances in all competitions, scoring 93 goals with 23 assists. The 26-year-old has represented Brazil at senior level and scored on his debut, so it’s easy to see why Tottenham would be keen. He shouldn’t break the bank either with a €30m (£26m) asking price, so Spurs could replace Kane and have change left.

Pedro struggled in Europe with a short-lived spell at Fiorentina that saw him make four appearances without scoring a single goal, but Delaney says he’s ready to return and is confident of hitting the ground running this time. The Brazilian has four years on his contract, so Flamengo hold all the cards in negotiations, but they’re willing to cash in if their demands are met.

Tottenham finished 8th in the Premier League last season and could be losing their top goalscorer, so Ange Postecoglou has a tireless job to ensure Spurs recruit well to stay competitive. Signing Pedro is a gamble as the best years of his career have been in Brazil, but his record speaks for itself. He’ll also have a fellow native in Richarlison who can help him settle if Tottenham do end up signing him.