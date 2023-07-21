Tottenham eyeing swoop for Fiorentina star Arthur Cabral

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly weighing up a swoop for Fiorentina star Arthur Cabral if they end up selling Harry Kane this summer, as per the Daily Mail.

The Englishman’s future is currently hanging in the balance as he has entered the final year of his current contract and hasn’t signed an extension with the Lilywhites’ yet.

It has been suggested that Kane is keen on moving away from the newly renovated White Hart Lane so he has no intention of committing his long-term future with Spurs.

Several clubs have expressed their interest in signing Kane, including Man Utd and Chelsea. But Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has made it clear that he has no intention of selling the forward to a direct rival regardless of whether he leaves for free next summer.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich have been pushing the hardest to acquire Kane’s service and they have already seen two official proposals worth up to £70m rejected by Tottenham.

Cabral to Tottenham

It has been suggested that Spurs want at least £100m to sell Kane and it remains to be seen whether the Bavarian club eventually manage to broker a deal for the 29-year-old in this transfer window.

If Kane leaves this summer then Tottenham will have to replace their hitman. They have been linked with a few options in recent times with Jonathan David and Dusan Vlahovic being mentioned as potential targets but Cabral is now emerging as a serious option.

According to the report by the Daily Mail, Tottenham are stepping up their efforts to find alternative options to replace Kane if he leaves over the coming weeks and have identified Cabral as a serious target.

After being impressed by the Brazilian’s displays for Basel, Fiorentina opted to sign the 25-year-old at the beginning of last year to replace Dusan Vlahovic. Upon moving to the Stadio Artemio Franchi, the Brazilian had a mixed time in the Italian top-flight, scoring eight goals and registering a solitary assist in 28 Serie A appearances last season.

It seems after suitably being impressed by his recent performances, Tottenham have decided to register their interest in signing Cabral.

The South American – valued at around £17m by Transfermarkt – is a talented player but there is a question mark whether he possesses the necessary qualities to help Tottenham achieve success going forward. So, Spurs would be better off exploring other options to strengthen their attack if they sell Kane in this transfer window.