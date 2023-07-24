Tottenham contemplating swoop for Franck Kessie

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly exploring the possibility of signing Barcelona star Franck Kessie as a replacement for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg this summer, as per the transfer journalist Rudy Galetti.

The Denmark international has heavily been linked with a move away from the newly renovated White Hart Lane in recent times. Atletico Madrid are reportedly keen on purchasing him and they have been in talks with Spurs to broker a deal for Hojbjerg after getting encouraged by the 27-year-old’s desire to move to the Spanish capital.

Several players have been linked with a move to the North London club as a replacement for Hojbjerg with Douglas Luiz and Conor Gallagher being mentioned as potential targets, but Kessie is now emerging as a serious option.

Having joined Barcelona as a free agent after running his contract down with AC Milan last summer, the African struggled to break into Xavi Hernandez’s starting eleven last season.

So, speculation surrounding his future continues to grow in recent times and it has been suggested that Barcelona are ready to let him leave to raise funds in order to strengthen other areas of the squad. It seems Tottenham are planning to take advantage of this situation and sign Kessie to bolster their engine room.

Kessie to Tottenham

Writing on Twitter, Galetti has reported that Tottenham are ready to sell Hojbjerg if they receive a suitable offer and they have identified Kessie as a serious target to replace the Dane if he leaves this summer.

Galetti wrote:

“Tottenham are now open to evaluate offers for Hojbjerg. The Denmark CM could leave this summer if Tottenham will receive a suitable bid. In the list of the English club as possible replacement – among others – there is also Kessie.”

Tottenham hold a long-term interest in the Ivory Coast international as they have been linked with a move for him over the last few transfer windows. But, the Lilywhites haven’t made a concrete approach to sign him yet.

Kessie – valued at around £22m by Transfermarkt – is a versatile midfielder as he can play anywhere across the middle of the park. He is dynamic, extremely strong, technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, is efficient in taking penalties and also is excellent in defensive contributions.

The African is an extremely talented player and possesses high potential so he would be a shrewd signing for Tottenham to bolster their engine room if they opt to purchase him in this transfer window.