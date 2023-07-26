Tottenham plotting swoop for AS Roma star Roger Ibanez

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly contemplating a swoop for AS Roma star Roger Ibanez this summer, as per the Italian outlet Roma Giallorossa.

After struggling with leaky defence last term, Spurs have decided to address that issue by signing a new centre-back in this transfer window. They have been linked with a few options over the last few weeks with Micky van de Ven and Edmond Tapsoba being mentioned as primary targets.

However, despite being in contact with the defensive duo’s respective clubs, the North London club haven’t been able to broker a deal for any of them yet.

So, it appears after struggling to sign key targets, Tottenham have decided to explore alternative defenders to bolster their backline and have identified Ibanez as a serious option.

According to the report by Roma Giallorossa, Tottenham initially expressed their interest in signing Ibanez a month ago and even enquired about the details of signing the player. However, Spurs opted to cool down their interest after Roma slapped a £30m[€35m] price tag on his head.

Ibanez to Tottenham

But, the report states that Jose Mourinho’s side are in need to sell players due to financial difficulties so they have decided to lower their valuation and are willing to accept a fee of around £21m[€25]. Therefore, Tottenham are now ready to reignite their interest in signing Ibanez.

The 24-year-old joined Roma back in 2020 from Atalanta on an initial loan deal before signing permanently in the following year. Upon moving to Stadio Olimpico, the Brazilian has established himself as a key member of the Giallorossi over the last few years, helping his side in winning the Conference League.

So, it appears having been impressed by Ibanez’s recent performances for Roma, Spurs have decided to register their interest in signing him to bolster their backline.

Ibanez is quick, comfortable playing out from the back, excellent in the air, good in defensive contributions and also reads the game well. The South American has already showcased glimpses of his talent in the Serie A in recent times and the North Londoners will be hoping that he will be able to perform at his best in the Premier League if he were to move to the newly renovated White Hart Lane in this transfer window.