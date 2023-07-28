Tottenham target Kessie ready to move to Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur have received a huge boost in pursuit of Barcelona star Franck Kessie as the midfielder is open to moving to the Premier League in this transfer window, as per the Spanish outlet Sport.

Having enjoyed a stellar time with AC Milan, winning the Scudetto in the 2021/22 season, the 26-year-old opted to join Barcelona as a free agent last summer after running his contract down with the Rossoneri.

However, the switch hasn’t panned out for the Ivory Coast international as he struggled to find regular game-time under Xavi Hernandez last term.

So, speculation surrounding his future continues to grow in recent times and it has been suggested that the Blaugrana are prepared to cash-in on him to balance the books amid their financial difficulties. It seems Tottenham are looking to take advantage of this situation and sign the midfielder to bolster their engine room this summer.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are seemingly looking to purchase a new box-to-box midfielder in this transfer window and they have been linked with a few options in recent times with Douglas Luiz and Conor Gallagher being mentioned as potential targets, but Kessie is now emerging as a serious option.

Kessie to Tottenham

According to the report by Sport, Kessie is willing to continue at Camp Nou this summer but if Barcelona decide not to keep him at the club then the 26-year-old would like to join a Premier League club.

The report further claims that Tottenham have already expressed their interest in signing the African and the midfielder ‘likes’ the prospect of joining the Lilywhites. So, Postecoglou’s side could manage to secure the former Milan star’s signature if they opt to make a move for him.

However, Sport states that Juventus are also plotting a swoop for him but, the Barca star has no intention of moving back to Serie A at the moment. So, Tottenham are currently in front of the queue ahead of the Bianconeri to purchase the midfielder this summer.

Kessie – valued at around £22m by Transfermarkt – is a highly talented midfielder and would certainly bolster the Spurs engine room if he joins the club ahead of next season.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has reportedly been linked with a move away from the Lilywhites in this transfer window so if he were to move away then Kessie would be a great replacement for the Denmark international should Spurs manage to secure the Barcelona star’s signature in this transfer window.