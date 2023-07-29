Tottenham set to hold talks with Roma to sign Roger Ibanez

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly set to hold formal talks with AS Roma to sign Roger Ibanez this summer, as per the Italian outlet Roma Giallorossa.

The North London club are keen on strengthening their backline by purchasing a new centre-back in this transfer window. They have been linked with numerous options over the last few months with Micky van de Ven and Edmond Tapsoba being mentioned as primary targets.

However, Spurs have been struggling to broker a deal for their key targets so it seems they have started to explore alternative options with Ibanez now emerging as a serious target.

It has recently been reported that Roma are in need to sell some players to balance the books amid their financial difficulties and they are ready to cash-in on Ibanez if they receive an offer of around £21m[€25m].

According to the report by Roma Giallorossa, Roma director Tiago Pinto is set to travel to London in order to hold talks with Tottenham regarding the Ibanez deal.

Ibanez to Tottenham

The report further claims that Spurs previously submitted an offer of around £19m[€22m] to sign the South American, but Roma rejected that proposal. However, the Giallorossi could now accept similar money in a guaranteed fee plus £2m[€3m] in add-ons to sell Ibanez. So, it remains to be seen whether Spurs opt to match that money to get a deal done for the defender.

Roma Giallorossa also states that Fulham and West Ham United are also plotting a swoop for Ibanez but Tottenham are currently ahead of their city rivals in purchasing the 24-year-old.

The Roma star is quick, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, excellent in defensive contributions and also reads the game well.

The South American is a highly talented player and has already showcased his talent in Serie A over the last few years. So, he would be a shrewd signing for Tottenham if they purchase him ahead of next season.

It is going to be interesting to see whether Postecoglou’s side eventually decide to sign Ibanez to strengthen their defence in this transfer window.