Tottenham prioritising a move for Jonathan David

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to make a move for LOSC Lille star Jonathan David if they sell Harry Kane this summer, as per the Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Englishman’s future at the North London club is currently hanging in the balance as he has entered the final year of his current contract and has decided not to extend his deal in order to take a new challenge in his career.

Several Premier League clubs such as Man Utd and Chelsea previously expressed their interest in purchasing the 30-year-old by taking advantage of this situation. But, Tottenham chairman, Daniel Levy has made it clear that he is not going to sell Kane to a direct rival regardless of whether he leaves for free next summer.

Bayern Munich have been pushing the hardest to acquire the Englishman’s service and have already submitted two official proposals worth up to £70m. But, Tottenham rejected both offers as they want at least £100m to let their star man leave.

It has been suggested that the Bavarian club will hold talks with Levy again to find an agreement to sign Kane. So, if Spurs sell their hitman then they will need to purchase a new striker to replace him.

David to Tottenham

While citing and translating the print version of Gazzetta dello Sport, Sport Witness reports that Tottenham have identified David as the primary target to replace Kane if he moves away in this transfer window.

The report further claims that Lille want a fee of around €50m[£43m] to sell their star man and the price could even decrease to €40m[£34m] during the later stages of this window.

However, Gazzetta dello Sport states that there are concerns among the striker’s potential suitors that Lille could now significantly raise their asking price after Atalanta agreed on a €85m[£71m] deal with Manchester United to sell Rasmus Hojlund. So, it is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham opt to sign David this summer if the Ligue 1 side demand a big fee.

Meanwhile, the report says that purchasing David won’t be straightforward for the Lilywhites as PSG and Inter Milan are also eyeing a move for him in this transfer window.

David has showcased his goal-scorer prowess during his time in the French top-flight over the last few years and the North Londoners will be hoping that he will be able to replicate the same performance in the Premier League if Tottenham lure him to the newly renovated White Hart Lane in this transfer window.