Tottenham plan to step up efforts to sign Franck Kessie

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to accelerate their efforts to sign Barcelona star Franck Kessie this summer, as per the Italian outlet Calciomercato.

Spurs have already purchased James Maddison from Leicester City in a £40m deal to strengthen their engine room. However, it appears the North London club are looking to sign a second midfield option in this transfer window as a replacement for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg – who has heavily been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid.

Several players have been mentioned as potential targets for Ange Postecoglou’s side with Conor Gallagher and Douglas Luiz being among them, but Kessie is now emerging as a serious option.

Having enjoyed a brilliant time with AC Milan, helping the Rossoneri win the Scudetto in the 2021/22 season, the 26-year-old opted to join Barcelona as a free agent last summer.

However, the move hasn’t panned out for the Ivory Coast international as he struggled to find regular first-team football under Xavi Hernandez last term. So, speculation surrounding his future continues to grow in recent times and it has been suggested that the Blaugrana are ready to cash-in on Kessie to raise funds in order to strengthen other areas of the squad.

Kessie to Tottenham

According to the report by Calciomercato, Tottenham are planning to accelerate their efforts to sign Kessie and the Lilywhites will hold direct talks with Barcelona next week when they travel to Camp Nou to face off against the Catalan giants in the Gamper trophy.

The report further claims that Tottenham are ‘ready to welcome’ the African to the newly renovated White Hart Lane and their excellent relationship with Barcelona could help them broker a deal for the midfielder this summer.

However, Calciomercato states that securing Kessie’s signature won’t be straightforward for Spurs as Juventus are also keen on signing him and they have already submitted an official proposal to acquire his service.

But, the report says that Kessie don’t want to move to Old Lady of Turin and he is eager to play in the Premier League if he is to leave in this transfer window.

Kessie – valued at around £21m by Transfermarkt – is an extremely talented player and possesses the necessary qualities to flourish in the Premier League so, he would be a great coup for Spurs if they sign him this summer.