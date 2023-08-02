Tottenham register interest in signing African star Orban

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly registered their interest in signing KAA Gent star Gift Orban this summer, as per the Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad.

After moving to the Ghelamco Arena at the beginning of this year, the 21-year-old enjoyed a stellar debut campaign for Gent last term, scoring 20 goals and registering two assists in 22 appearances in all competitions.

The youngster has continued his last season’s form in this campaign and has already scored twice in as many games. So, it appears having been impressed by Orban’s recent eye-catching displays, Spurs have decided to register their interest in signing him to bolster their frontline.

While citing and translating the print version of Het Nieuwsblad, Sport Witness reports that Tottenham are plotting a swoop for Orban this summer and they have already opened talks with the player’s representatives ahead of a potential move.

The report further claims that Gent is eager to keep hold of their star man but they are aware that it would be difficult to do that if the North London club opt to formalise their interest as Orban’s ‘ultimate dream‘ is to play in the Premier League.

Orban to Tottenham

Het Nieuwsblad states that Gent want more than the club record fee – which is €27m[£23m] – to let the Nigerian leave the club this summer. So, Spurs can manage to sign Orban for a reasonable fee if they opt to make a concrete approach.

The Lilywhites’ hitman, Harry Kane has entered the final year of his current contract and has made it clear that he is not going to sign an extension in order to take a new challenge in his career.

Bayern Munich have been showing the most concrete interest in signing the Englishman and if they manage to lure him away from the newly renovated White Hart Lane then Tottenham will have to sign a new striker to replace Kane.

Orban has already showcased his goal-scoring prowess for Gent in recent times so he would be an excellent signing for the North London club with a view to the long-term future if they purchase him in this transfer window.