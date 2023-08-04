Tottenham agree deal in principle to sign Alejo Veliz

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly agreed on a deal in principle with Rosario Central to sign Alejo Veliz and the player is now set to undergo medical before the move gets finalised, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Spurs have decided to strengthen their frontline by purchasing a new striker as Harry Kane’s future is currently hanging in the balance after the forward opted not to sign an extension despite entering the final year of his current contract.

The Englishman has heavily been linked with a move away from the club and Bayern Munich has been pushing the hardest to lure him away from the newly renovated White Hart Lane.

Several players have been mentioned as potential targets for Tottenham over the last few weeks with Jonathan David and Dusan Vlahovic being among them, but Veliz recently emerged as a serious option.

Fabrizio Romano previously reported that Tottenham opened formal talks with Rosario Central to sign the 19-year-old having agreed on a long-term contract with the player.

Now, writing on Twitter, Romano has claimed that Spurs have agreed on a deal in principle with the South American side to purchase Veliz and the North London club are set to spend a fee of around €15m[£13m] plus add-ons to acquire his service.

Veliz to Tottenham

The journalist further states that Tottenham have managed to win this race after overcoming the challenges of several other clubs and the striker is now set to undergo medical over the coming days before the deal gets finalised.

Romano wrote:

“Alejo Véliz to Tottenham, here we go! Talented 2003 striker will join Spurs on long-term deal, verbally agreed in the morning despite interest from another top club. Package worth around €15m plus add-ons to Rosario Central. Medical to take place in the next days.”

After being impressed by the youngster’s recent promising performances in the Argentinian top-flight, it appears Tottenham have decided to make a move for him.

The youngster, standing at 6ft 1in tall, is quick, good in the air, is excellent in finishing off chances, possesses the poacher instinct inside the box, is efficient in hold-up play and also can link-up.

Veliz is a talented player and possesses high potential so he would be an excellent signing for the North London club with a view to the long-term future. But, the 19-year-old is still very young and needs time to settle down in the Premier League and flourish in his career.