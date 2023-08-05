Arsenal contemplating swoop for Emiliano Buendia

Arsenal are reportedly planning to make a summer swoop for Aston Villa star Emiliano Buendia, as per Football Transfers.

After narrowly missing out on winning the title last term, the Gunners have decided to spend big to strengthen the squad in order to challenge on all fronts from next season.

They have already purchased Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber by spending over £200m this summer. The North London club want to add more firepower to their squad before the end of this window and have identified the goalkeeping department is an area that needs strengthening with David Raya being mentioned as the serious option.

Meanwhile, it has been suggested that Mikel Arteta is keen on bolstering the engine room as well and wants to purchase a second midfield option having already signed Rice from West Ham United.

Several players have been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium over the last few weeks with Romeo Lavia, Bitello and Moises Caicedo being among them, but Buendia is now emerging as a potential target.

Buendia to Arsenal

Arsenal hold a long-term interest in the Argentinian as they were seemingly looking to sign the midfielder back in 2021 after being impressed by his displays during his time at Norwich City.

However, Arteta’s side never formalised their interest and in the end, Aston Villa swooped in and purchased the South American to bolster their midfield.

Now, according to the report by Football Transfers, Arsenal remain keen on signing Buendia and they are planning to reignite their interest in him as the Gunners are looking to purchase a new option to support Bukayo Saka.

The midfielder – valued at around £24m by Transfermarkt – still has three years left in his current contract so Aston Villa are in no rush to sell their star man and Arsenal will have to offer a lucrative proposal to persuade Unai Emery’s side to cash-in.

Arteta likes to have crafty midfielders in his squad and Buendia would fit into that category perfectly. So, he would be an ideal signing to play in the Spanish boss’ possession-based style of football.

However, although the 26-year-old can play anywhere across the attacking midfield position, he is more comfortable playing in the number ten role. So, it is surprising to see that Arsenal are planning to sign Buendia to support Saka.

It is going to be interesting to see whether Arsenal eventually opt to make a move for Buendia to bolster their squad in this transfer window.