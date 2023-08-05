Tottenham ready to submit official bid to sign Mehdi Taremi

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to submit an official proposal to sign FC Porto star Mehdi Taremi this summer, as per the Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

Spurs’ talisman Harry Kane has heavily been linked with a move away from the newly renovated White Hart Lane in this transfer window after deciding not to sign an extension with his boyhood club despite entering the end year of his current contract.

Bayern Munich have been pushing the hardest to purchase the 30-year-old and have reportedly submitted an offer of around €120m[£104m], including bonuses to secure his signature having previously seen two offers worth up to £70m rejected by Tottenham.

It has been suggested that the Bundesliga giants’ latest bid is very close to what Daniel Levy has been asking to let Kane leave. So, the Lilywhites could now decide to accept the Bavarian club’s proposal and sell the 30-year-old.

It appears Spurs have already started to accelerate their efforts to sign potential replacements for Kane. They are seemingly looking to purchase two centre-forwards to replace the Englishman and have already agreed on a deal in principle with Rosario Central to sign South American talent, Alejo Veliz.

Taremi to Tottenham

After closing in on a deal to sign a young striker, the Lilywhites are now seemingly looking to purchase an experienced striker and have identified Taremi as a serious option. Writing on Twitter, Di Marzio has reported that Tottenham have registered their interest in the Iranian and have already opened formal talks with Porto to acquire his services.

The journalist further claims that Spurs are preparing to submit an offer of around €24m[£21m] to sign Taremi but Porto want at least €30m[£26m] to let their star man leave.

After moving to the Estadio do Dragao back in 2020, the 31-year-old has managed to establish himself as one of the most prolific strikers in the Portuguese top-flight, scoring 22 goals and registering seven assists in 33 league appearances last term.

So, it appears having been impressed by the Iranian’s recent performances, Tottenham have decided to register their interest in signing him.

Taremi is a hard-working striker, he can finish off his chances, possesses the poacher instinct, is an excellent penalty taker and is also good in the air. Therefore, he could be a very good short-term option for Tottenham to bolster their frontline if they sign him in this transfer window.