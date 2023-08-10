Tottenham register interest in signing Aleksandar Mitrovic

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly registered their interest in signing Fulham star Aleksandar Mitrovic this summer, as per 90min.

It appears Spurs are planning to accelerate their efforts to sign a new striker as a replacement for Harry Kane after agreeing to sell him to Bayern Munich.

Several players have been mentioned as possible targets for the North London club with Jonathan David, Mehdi Taremi and Gift Orban being among them but Mitrovic is now emerging as a potential option.

The 28-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia over the last few weeks and it was suggested that he was keen on making that switch. However, the deal has fallen through after Al Hilal failed to reach an agreement with Fulham regarding the transfer fee.

Now, according to the report by 90min, following Mitrovic’s failed move to Saudi Arabia, Tottenham have registered their interest in signing him as a potential replacement for Kane if he leaves in this transfer window.

Mitrovic to Tottenham

The report further claims that Fulham don’t want to let their star man leave for cheap and want at least £50m. So, Tottenham will have to spend big to acquire his service should they formalise their interest.

Spurs will earn a big fee if Kane opts to join Bayern Munich this summer. It has been suggested that Tottenham have accepted to sell the forward for more than £86m and the 30-year-old will now have to decide whether he wants to join Thomas Tuchel’s side.

So, If Ange Postecoglou’s side end up selling Kane this summer then they will have the financial resources to broker a deal for Mitrovic by matching Fulham’s asking price.

The Serbian enjoyed a stellar campaign last term, scoring 14 goals and registering a solitary assist in 24 league appearances, helping his side in finishing in the top half of the table.

He is a Premier League proven striker and would be a good signing for Tottenham if they decide to acquire his service. But, the forward has disciplinary issues and has the tendency to pick up silly bookings – which could cost Spurs in important games should they sign him.

Therefore, Tottenham would be better off exploring other options to strengthen their frontline in this transfer window if Kane eventually moves away over the coming days.